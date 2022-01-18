The 2021 Anime Awards nominations are here

With yet another year in anime releases firmly behind us, the Crunchyroll Anime Awards are once again finally upon us. Hosted annually since 2016, the Anime Awards bring together fans, judges, and critics from across the wide and vast expanse of anime fandom to celebrate the best in anime.

2021 was an especially good year for the medium with the debut of several critically-acclaimed original series including Oddtaxi, Sonny Boy, and Vivy -Flourite Eye’s Song- alongside several fan-favorite continuing series like My Hero Academia, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, and Attack on Titan. Like last year, this year’s award winners will be chosen in part by votes from fans. Fans can vote every day on the Anime Awards website from Tuesday, Jan. 18 until a week later on Jan. 25.

The awards themselves will be held on Feb. 9, when all the winners will be announced. For a full look at the 2021 nominees, you can check out Crunchyroll’s official Anime Awards website.

Anime of the Year

86 EIGHTY-SIX

Attack on Titan Final Season Part 1

JUJUTSU KAISEN (cour 2)

ODDTAXI

Ranking of Kings

Sonny Boy

Best Boy

Senku Ishigami – Dr. STONE Season 2

Izumi Miyamura – Horimiya

Odokawa – ODDTAXI

Bojji – Ranking of Kings

Ken ‘Draken’ Ryuguji – Tokyo Revengers

Manjiro ‘Mikey’ Sano – Tokyo Revengers

Best Girl

Vladilena Milizè – 86 EIGHTY-SIX

Tohru Honda – Fruits Basket The Final Season

Nobara Kugisaki – JUJUTSU KAISEN (cour 2)

Sarasa Watanabe – Kageki Shojo!!

Shoko Komi – Komi Can’t Communicate

Ai Ohto – WONDER EGG PRIORITY

Best Protagonist

Eren Jaeger – Attack on Titan Final Season Part 1

Yuji Itadori – JUJUTSU KAISEN (cour 2)

Joe – MEGALOBOX 2: NOMAD

Odokawa – ODDTAXI

Bojji – Ranking of Kings

Ai Ohto – WONDER EGG PRIORITY

Best Antagonist

Eren Jaeger – Attack on Titan Final Season Part 1

Tomura Shigaraki – My Hero Academia Season 5

Yano – ODDTAXI

Echidna – Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Season 2

Ainosuke Shindo/”ADAM” – SK8 the Infinity

Tetta Kisaki – Tokyo Revengers

Best Fight Scene

Eren Jaeger vs. War Hammer Titan – Attack on Titan Final Season Part 1

Naruto Uzumaki vs. Isshiki Otsutsuki – Boruto: Naruto Next Generations

Yuji Itadori & Aoi Todo vs. Hanami – JUJUTSU KAISEN (cour 2)

Yuji Itadori & Nobara Kugisaki vs. Eso & Kechizu – JUJUTSU KAISEN (cour 2)

Elma vs. Tohru – Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid S

Vivy vs. Yugo Kakitani – Vivy -Fluorite Eye’s Song-

Best Director

Yuichiro Hayashi – Attack on Titan Final Season Part 1

Sunghoo Park – JUJUTSU KAISEN (cour 2)

Yo Moriyama – MEGALOBOX 2: NOMAD

Baku Kinoshita – ODDTAXI

Shingo Natsume – Sonny Boy

Shin Wakabayashi – WONDER EGG PRIORITY

Best Animation

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Mugen Train Arc

JUJUTSU KAISEN (cour 2)

Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid S

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Cour 1

Vivy -Fluorite Eye’s Song-

WONDER EGG PRIORITY

Best Character Design

Tadashi Hiramatsu – JUJUTSU KAISEN (cour 2)

Baku Kinoshita and Hiromi Nakayama – ODDTAXI

Atsuko Nozaki – Ranking of Kings

Michinori Chiba – SK8 the Infinity

loundraw (FLAT STUDIO) and Yuichi Takahashi – Vivy -Flourite Eye’s Song-

Saki Takahashi – WONDER EGG PRIORITY

Best Score

Hiroyuki Sawano and Kohta Yamamoto – 86 EIGHTY-SIX

Yuki Kajiura and ‎Go Shiina – Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Mugen Train Arc

Mabanua – MEGALOBOX 2: NOMAD

PUNPEE, VaVa, and OMSB – ODDTAXI

Satoru Kosaki – Vivy -Flourite Eye’s Song-

DÉ DÉ MOUSE and Mito – WONDER EGG PRIORITY

Best VA Performance (Japanese)

Ayane Sakura – Gabi Braun – Attack on Titan Final Season Part 1

Yuki Kaji – Eren Jaeger – Attack on Titan Final Season Part 1

Kiyoshi Kobayashi – Daisuke Jigen (Ep. 0) – LUPIN THE 3rd PART 6

Natsuki Hanae – Odokawa – ODDTAXI

Aoi Yuki – Kumoko – So I’m a Spider, So What?

Kanata Aikawa – Ai Ohto – WONDER EGG PRIORITY

Best VA Performance (English)

Brittany Cox – Fena – Fena: Pirate Princess

Laura Bailey – Tohru Honda – Fruits Basket The Final Season

Adam McArthur – Yuji Itadori – JUJUTSU KAISEN (cour 2)

David Wald – Ainosuke Shindo / “ADAM” – SK8 the Infinity

Matt Shipman – Reki Kyan – SK8 the Infinity

Anairis Quiñones – Rika Kawai – WONDER EGG PRIORITY

Best Opening Sequence

Boku no sensou – Shinsei Kamattechan – Attack on Titan Final Season Part 1

Kaibutsu – YOASOBI – BEASTARS

VIVID VICE – Who-ya Extended – JUJUTSU KAISEN (cour 2)

Ai no Supreme! – Fhana – Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid S

ODDTAXI – Skirt and PUNPEE – ODDTAXI

Cry Baby – Official HIGE DANdism – Tokyo Revengers

Best Ending Sequence

Shogeki – Yuko Ando – Attack on Titan Final Season Part 1

Yasashii Suisei – YOASOBI – BEASTARS

Shirogane – LiSA – Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Mugen Train Arc

Nai Nai – ReoNA – SHADOWS HOUSE

Infinity – YUURI – SK8 the Infinity

Ganbare! Kumoko-san no Theme – “Watashi” (VA: Aoi Yuki) – So I’m a Spider, So What?

Best Action

Attack on Titan Final Season Part 1

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Mugen Train Arc

JUJUTSU KAISEN (cour 2)

SSSS.DYNAZENON

Vivy -Fluorite Eye’s Song-

WONDER EGG PRIORITY

Best Comedy

Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro

Heaven’s Design Team

Komi Can’t Communicate

Life Lessons with Uramichi Oniisan

Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid S

ODDTAXI

Best Drama

86 EIGHTY-SIX

Fruits Basket The Final Season

Kageki Shojo!!

ODDTAXI

To Your Eternity

WONDER EGG PRIORITY

Best Romance

BEASTARS

Fruits Basket The Final Season

Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro

Horimiya

Komi Can’t Communicate

The Duke of Death and His Maid

Best Fantasy

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation (Cour 1)

Ranking of Kings

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime (Season 2)

The Case Study of Vanitas

To Your Eternity

WONDER EGG PRIORITY

Best Film