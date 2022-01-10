The 2020 MacBook Pro M1 is $150 off at Amazon

All products recommended by The Hamden Journal are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

While we consider Apple’s MacBook Air M1 to be the best in the company’s lineup for most people, there are some who will want a beefier machine. That’s where the MacBook Pro M1 comes in, and Amazon has the 2020 model for a bit less than usual. The 13-inch laptop with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage is $150 off right now, bringing it down to $1,150. Only the space gray model has this discount right now, but the silver version is $100 off and down to $1,199.

Buy MacBook Pro M1 at Amazon – $1,150

Keep in mind that this is the 2020 model — not the 2021 MacBook Pro, which features an updated design with more ports and Apple’s higher-end M1 Pro or M1 Max chipsets. That’s not to say the 2020 model doesn’t have its merits. In fact, it earned a score of 84 from us when we first reviewed it thanks to its speedy performance, fast GPU, lovely display, comfortable keyboard and trackpad plus its long, 16.5-hour battery life. And since the Pro is unlike the Air and has a fan inside, it can handle sustained workloads like video encoding better.

There are a few downsides to the Pro M1, namely its support for only one external display and lack of external GPU support all together. And, when compared to the 2021 models, the port selection is lacking. The 2020 laptop only has four Thunderbolt ports, whereas you’ll get connectors like an HDMI port, an SD card slot and more on the newer machine. However, those updated MacBook Pros start at $1,999, so this sale on the 2020 MacBook Pro is a good option for those who have a tighter budget but still want an upgraded laptop and feel comfortable skipping the extra ports.

