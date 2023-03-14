The 1TB Samsung T7 portable SSD drops to a record low of $80

All products recommended by The Hamden Journal are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.

You can never have too much digital storage space, so it’s always a smart move to pick up the best SSDs whenever they’re on sale and you have the cash to spare. The Samsung T7 is our current pick for the best portable SSD around, and the 1TB variant has dropped to its lowest price to date. You can pick it up now from Amazon for $80. It typically retails for $140.

The T7 has fairly fast sequential read speeds of up to 1,050MB/s. It’s available in three colors: blue, black and red. If you have a little more flexibility, you might be interested in picking up a 2TB version of the T7 instead. It’s up to 50 percent off, depending on the color. The red variant has dropped to $135.

If you’re in the market for a microSD card but don’t necessarily need a ton of storage for your particular device, it’s worth considering the Samsung’s 128GB EVO Select card. That has also dropped to a record low of just $12.49. It usually costs $20. Bear in mind that you won’t need a faster card than this for your Nintendo Switch or Steam Deck — those devices only support read speeds of up to 104MB/s.

Meanwhile, several other Samsung storage options went on sale last month and most of those deals are still live. The T7 Shield, a more rugged version of the T7, is $90 for the 1TB version (2TB and 4TB versions are on sale too). As for the 980 Pro with a built-in heatsink, which is one of the best PS5 SSDs on the market, that’s available for $120 for 1TB of storage — almost half off the usual price.

