The 15 best movies leaving Netflix, HBO, and Prime in November to watch now

We’re approaching the end of 2022 with a quickness, The Hamden Journal readers. At the end of every month, there are a litany of movies leaving streaming services, and that’s never more true than the end of the year.

As the calendars turn to 2023, the streaming services are overhauling their libraries for the new year, and there are plenty of great movies you should catch up on before they leave their current platform.

There are too many movies leaving streaming to catch up with all of them (or even all of the good ones). That’s where we come in! We’ve picked out the best of the best across a variety of genres and streaming services, so you can find the one (or ones!) right for you.

Leaving Netflix

Casino Royale

Image: Sony Pictures

Genre: Spy

Year: 2006

Run time: 2h 24m

Director: Martin Campbell

Cast: Daniel Craig, Eva Green, Mads Mikkelsen

Every James Bond movie is a time capsule of when it was made. For Casino Royale (technically the third adaptation of Ian Fleming’s first James Bond book, but the first serious one), it is also a glimpse back at the beginning of a new era for the iconic character.

Daniel Craig’s James Bond is unlike any of the others that came before him. He’s tired and worn down, cynical and bitter, but Craig’s unique screen presence means the character never loses his signature charm. Perhaps the most important element of Craig as Bond is his physicality — he’s an underrated screen fighter who did more than a few of his own stunts throughout the franchise, and Bond as a fighter has never looked quite so good as in his movies.

Craig is not the only reason to like Casino Royale — Mads Mikkelsen was basically created in a lab to play a Bond villain, and Jeffrey Wright’s Felix Leiter has electric buddy chemistry with Craig’s Bond. The movie revitalized a stale franchise and was the first of many stellar entries with Craig in the 007 moniker. —Pete Volk

Casino Royale leaves Netflix Jan. 1.

Eyes Wide Shut

Image: Warner Bros. Pictures

Genre: Erotic mystery

Year: 1999

Run time: 2h 39m

Director: Stanley Kubrick

Cast: Tom Cruise, Nicole Kidman, Todd Field

Stanley Kubrick’s last film, and one of his most exacting, precise, and claustrophobic. Eyes Wide Shut follows a young doctor named Bill Harford (Tom Cruise) who slowly drifts into the chaos of New York’s highest and most secretive society after fears that his wife, played by Nicole Kidman, is falling out of love with him. But as Bill glimpses higher into the clouds surrounding the truly powerful people in the world, he also slips further from his wife, as if knowing the secret movers of the world and knowing the true depths of a single person’s heart are both impossible dreams. That the movie was filmed amid the fraying of Kidman and Cruise’s real-life marriage just adds another layer to Kubrick’s fascinating, dreamlike, and eerily beautiful labyrinth of feelings and mystery. —Austen Goslin

Eyes Wide Shut leaves Netflix Jan. 1.

Hell or High Water

Image: Lionsgate

Genre: Crime

﻿Year: 2016

Run time: 1h 42m

Director: David Mackenzie

Cast: Chris Pine, Ben Foster, Jeff Bridges

In recent years, Taylor Sheridan has made quite the name for himself in the television Westerns, creating the extremely popular Yellowstone and its spinoff prequel 1883. But before all that, he wrote the excellent neo-Western crime thriller Hell or High Water.

Nominated for four Oscars (including Best Picture and for Sheridan’s screenplay), the movie follows two bank-robbing brothers and the Texas Rangers sent to hunt them down. The brothers, played with perfectly antagonistic sibling chemistry by Chris Pine and Ben Foster, are perfect foils for each other — Pine’s Toby is calm and collected, while Foster’s Tanner is out of control (a perfect fit for Foster’s natural intensity). Jeff Bridges (nominated for an Oscar for this) and the excellent Gil Birmingham (who reunited with Sheridan on Yellowstone and was also recently one of the main cast members in Under the Banner of Heaven) co-star as the aging Texas Rangers. Keep your eyes peeled for a brief appearance by future Prey star Amber Midthunder, too. —PV

Hell or High Water leaves Netflix Jan. 1.

Leaving Hulu

The Blade Trilogy

Image: New Line Home Entertainment

Genre: Supernatural superhero

﻿Year: 1998, 2002, 2004

Run time: 2h, 1h 57m, 1h 53m

Directors: Stephen Norrington, Guillermo del Toro, David S. Goyer

Cast: Wesley Snipes, Stephen Dorff, Kris Kristofferson

Ten years before Robert Downey Jr.’s debut as Tony Stark in 2008’s Iron Man, Wesley Snipes delivered Marvel its first genuine hit movie through his career-defining role as Blade, the half-vampire, half-human vampire hunter. Forced to wage a war against an underground society of vampires led by Deacon Frost (Stephen Dorff), a megalomaniacal vampire with world-ending ambitions, Blade must at the same time work alongside his mentor Abraham Whistler (Kris Kristofferson) and hematologist Karen Jenson (N’Bushe Wright) to manage his own terrible, suppressed thirst for human blood. Come for the blood rave, stay for the kickass action sequences.

If that weren’t enough, March marked the 20th anniversary of Guillermo del Toro’s follow-up, Blade 2, which saw the Daywalker facing off against a monstrous horde of split-chinned hybrids manufactured by an unscrupulous sect of vampire nobles. Both films are more than worth your time, and with plans afoot for Marvel’s reboot starring Mahershala Ali, what better time than now to pay respects to the OG? —Toussaint Egan

All three Blade movies are leaving Hulu Dec. 31.

Casino

Image: Universal Pictures Home Entertainment

Genre: Crime

﻿Year: 1995

Run time: 2h 58m

Director: Martin Scorsese

Cast: Robert De Niro, Sharon Stone, Joe Pesci

Martin Scorsese’s Las Vegas drama is a high mark in his renowned gangster picture oeuvre. Ace Rothstein (Robert De Niro), a star sports gambling handicapper, is asked by the Italian mob to run the new Tangiers Casino in Las Vegas. When his hothead old friend Nicky Santoro (Joe Pesci) shows up in town and Rothstein falls for local hustler Ginger McKenna (Sharon Stone), things get complicated. Inspired by the lives of real people, Casino is another enthralling study by Scorsese on the allure and dangers of power, and where leading such a life will leave you. —PV

Casino is leaving Hulu Dec. 31.

Looper

Image: Sony Pictures Home Entertainment

Genre: Sci-fi

﻿Year: 2012

Run time: 1h 59m

Director: Rian Johnson

Cast: Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Bruce Willis, Emily Blunt

Rian Johnson’s sci-fi action thriller Looper follows the story of Joe (Joseph Gordon-Levitt), a hitman working for a crime syndicate in the year 2044 who specializes in killing people his employers send back in time from the future. In exchange for his services, Joe is offered the opportunity to retire provided that he close his own “loop” by executing his future self (Bruce Willis). When his future self overpowers him and sets off on his own mysterious mission, Joe must track himself down and close his loop before his employers opt to kill both of them to cover the whole mess up. From there, it only gets more complicated. Filled with exciting chase sequences, exhilarating gunfights, a memorable score by composer Nathan Johnson, and some frankly bizarre makeup designed to make Gordon-Levitt look like a younger Willis, Looper is a fascinating and thoroughly entertaining action movie with a heart as big as the ideas that power it. —TE

Looper is leaving Hulu Dec. 31.

Leaving Prime Video

10 Things I Hate About You

Image: Touchstone Pictures, Buena Vista Pictures

Genre: Rom-com

﻿Year: 1999

Run time: 1h 37m

Director: Gil Junger

Cast: Heath Ledger, Julia Stiles, Joseph Gordon-Levitt

Of all the teen-movie adaptations of classic literature out there, 10 Things I Hate About You is probably the most romantic. It is a very loose adaptation of Shakespeare’s The Taming of the Shrew: Popular girl Bianca (Larisa Oleynik) is not allowed to date until her headstrong older sister Kat (Julia Stiles) does, so Cameron (Joseph Gordon-Levitt), the new kid with a big crush on Bianca, pays bad boy Patrick (Heath Ledger) to woo Kat. It is the sort of romantic comedy where much of the tension comes from the leads butting heads and realizing they’re not so different after all — with an extra dose of two vastly different sisters learning to understand each other. Kat and Patrick definitely take center stage here, but Cameron and Bianca’s romance isn’t half-bad either. —Petrana Radulovic

10 Things I Hate About You is leaving Prime Video Dec. 31.

Cosmopolis

Image: Entertainment One

Genre: Drama

﻿Year: 2012

Run time: 1h 49m

Director: David Cronenberg

Cast: Robert Pattinson, Juliette Binoche, Sarah Gadon

David Cronenberg ditched the body horror with this captivating story of a billionaire (Robert Pattinson) who travels across Manhattan in his luxury limo as his life collapses around him. Cronenberg immerses you in this world as only he can, and brings out one of Pattinson’s best-ever performances in this entrancing tale of wealth and isolation. —PV

Cosmopolis is leaving Prime Video Dec. 30.

Fantastic Mr. Fox

Image: 20th Century Fox

Genre: Comedy adventure

﻿Year: 2009

Run time: 1h 27m

Director: Wes Anderson

Cast: George Clooney, Meryl Streep, Bill Murray

Based on Roald Dahl’s classic children’s book, Wes Anderson’s 2009 stop-motion animated comedy Fantastic Mr. Fox follows a sophisticated Fox (George Clooney) who, resorting to his former thief ways, incurs the wrath of three villainous farmers who will stop at nothing to punish him and his family. Filled with beautiful, intricate animation, whimsical dance numbers, and Anderson’s idiosyncratic humor and style, Fantastic Mr. Fox is regularly hailed as one of the best animated films of the early aughts and a must-see for fans of children’s films and highly crafted cinema alike. —TE

Fantastic Mr. Fox is leaving Prime Video Dec. 31.

Man on Fire

Image: 20th Century Fox Home Entertainment

Genre: Crime

﻿Year: 2004

Run time: 2h 26m

Director: Tony Scott

Cast: Denzel Washington, Dakota Fanning, Christopher Walken

Tony Scott was at his apex when he made Man on Fire. The 2004 action thriller stars Denzel Washington as John Creasy, a suicidal former CIA agent and bodyguard for Lupita (Dakota Fanning), a 9-year-old girl living with her wealthy parents in Mexico City. Despite his reserved, antagonistic nature and troubled past, Creasy unexpectedly forms an almost familial bond with his client that is put to the ultimate test when she is kidnapped by criminals demanding a ransom for her release. Waging an asymmetrical war of vigilante violence against her captors, Creasy stops at nothing to save Lupita in a bid to redeem his own soul. With intense gunfights, teeth-gnashing violence, brilliant cinematography, and a beautiful score composed by Harry Gregson-Williams and Lisa Gerrard, Man on Fire ranks among the very best of Scott’s oeuvre. —TE

Man on Fire is leaving Prime Video Dec. 31.

The Ring

Image: DreamWorks Pictures

Genre: Horror

﻿Year: 2002

Run time: 1h 55m

Director: Gore Verbinski

Cast: Naomi Watts, Martin Henderson, Brian Cox

The early 2000s were a fascinating time when studios were spending tens of millions of dollars on horror blockbusters. Among the best of these is the American remake of Ringu, a Japanese movie about a haunted videotape that kills the viewer seven days after they watch its strange montage of images. While the remake lacks the empathy and scares of the original, The Ring is a wholly unique and worthwhile experience on its own and feels completely different from the horror movies of any other era. With its blockbuster budget and gorgeous direction from Gore Verbinski, this remake is somewhere between a ghost story and a mystery thriller and relies more on its world’s excellent sense of haunting dread than direct scares. —AG

The Ring is leaving Prime Video Dec. 31.

Thief

Image: Warner Home Video

Genre: Crime

Year: 1981

Run time: 2h 3m

Director: Michael Mann

Cast: James Caan, Tuesday Weld, Robert Prosky

Michael Mann’s 1981 neo-noir crime thriller is exceptional. The late, great James Caan (The Godfather) stars as Frank, an expert safecracker and ex-convict with dreams of retiring from his life of crime to pursue a normal life and raise a family. After losing out on the money from his last big heist, Frank agrees to sign on for one more heist with a big-time gangster who, unbeknownst to him, plans on cheating him out of his cut once again. Even if you’ve never seen the film before, you can probably put two and two together and guess how well that goes for the gangster. With stunning nighttime cinematography by Donald Thorin and a pulsating synth score by Tangerine Dream, Thief is a bona fide wonder anchored by an inimitable lead performance. End of blurb. —Toussaint Egan

Thief is leaving Prime Video Dec. 31.

Leaving HBO Max

The Counselor

Image: 20th Century Fox

Genre: Crime thriller

﻿Year: 2013

Run time: 1h 57m

Director: Ridley Scott

Cast: Michael Fassbender, Cameron Diaz, Javier Bardem

Possibly Ridley Scott’s strangest movie, this crime thriller was written by Cormac McCarthy and follows a lawyer (Michael Fassbender) who gets involved in a major drug deal. An excellent modern noir that combines the philosophical writing of McCarthy with the sharp directorial eye of Scott, The Counselor is not for everybody (Cameron Diaz has sex with a car, years before Titane). But with an excellent ensemble cast, a director working outside of his comfort zone, and a tangible feeling of everything being just slightly off-kilter, it is one of my favorite Ridley Scott movies. —PV

The Counselor is leaving HBO Max Dec. 31.