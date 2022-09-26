Tesla’s Gigafactory in Berlin had a cardboard fire

Illustration by Alex Castro / The The Hamden Journal

Tesla’s dealing with the aftermath of a fire on the grounds of its Gigafactory in Berlin early this morning. According to local reporting, Tesla’s factory fire brigade called for the assistance of local firefighters at 3:33AM, and more than 50 firefighters were involved in helping to extinguish a large burning pile of cardboard, paper, and wood (via Electrek).

The fire occurred on the northeastern side of the property near a recycling facility. Tesla reportedly has a contracted recycling company that shreds materials there, but the cause of the fire remains unknown.

“We demand a production stop until the causes and circumstances have been clarified”

Local groups in Germany that have long opposed Tesla’s factory due to environmental…

