Tesla reportedly delays Cybertruck production to 2023

Tesla has once again quietly pushed back its Cybertruck’s release to next year, according to Reuters. The automaker will reportedly begin the electric truck’s production by the end of the first quarter of 2023 instead of this year. While Tesla has yet to formally announce the delay, the Cybertruck’s order page removed a previous reference to production in 2022. The design section of the page previously read “You will be able to complete your configuration as production nears in 2022.” Now, the sentence ends after the word “nears.”

Back in November, somebody on Twitter asked company chief Elon Musk for an update on the Cybertruck. Musk responded that Tesla has been grappling with a “supply chain nightmare,” and that he’ll provide more updates during the company’s next earnings call scheduled for January 26th.

According to Reuters‘ source, Tesla will have a limited production of the Cybertruck at first before increasing its output. The company unveiled the Cybertruck in 2019 at a big event, wherein Musk said that production was slated to begin in late 2021. During the company’s January 2021 earnings call, he said Tesla only expects a few deliveries in 2021 and for volume production to start in 2022. Later that year, though, the company delayed the vehicle’s release to 2022.

Delays with Tesla releases don’t come as a surprise anymore, seeing as Musk is known for announcing timetables that are a bit too optimistic. Supply chain and component shortages brought about by the pandemic may have also contributed to the delay, if Reuters‘ report turns out to be true. We’ll find out for sure when Tesla reveals its updated product roadmap before the month ends.