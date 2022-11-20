Tesla recalls over 321,000 vehicles due to taillight software issue

Tesla’s recalling over 321,000 vehicles over a software glitch causing the taillights on some cars to illuminate improperly (via Reuters). According to a filing with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the recall covers certain 2023 Model 3 vehicles and 2020 to 2023 Model Y vehicles.

Tesla says the rear lights on one or both sides of the vehicle may “intermittently illuminate” due to an issue “that may cause false fault detections during the vehicle wake up process.” The NHTSA says this could “increase the risk of a collision” in dark conditions, but Tesla hasn’t received any reports of injuries or accidents related to this problem. Like most Tesla recalls (except this one affecting the Model 3’s seat belt buckles), the company’s addressing the issue with an over-the-air (OTA) software update.