Tesla recalls over 321,000 vehicles due to taillight software issue

Tesla’s recalling over 321,000 vehicles over a software glitch causing the taillights on some cars to illuminate improperly (via Reuters). According to a filing with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the recall covers certain 2023 Model 3 vehicles and 2020 to 2023 Model Y vehicles.
Tesla says the rear lights on one or both sides of the vehicle may “intermittently illuminate” due to an issue “that may cause false fault detections during the vehicle wake up process.” The NHTSA says this could “increase the risk of a collision” in dark conditions, but Tesla hasn’t received any reports of injuries or accidents related to this problem. Like most Tesla recalls (except this one affecting the Model 3’s seat belt buckles), the company’s addressing the issue with an over-the-air (OTA) software update.
This is the electric vehicle maker’s 19th recall this year. Last week, Tesla recalled almost 30,000 Model X vehicles over an issue that could cause the front passenger airbag to improperly deploy in “low-speed” collisions, potentially resulting in injury if a small child is in the front seat. It also recalled more than 40,000 Model X and S cars because of a problem that could cause the loss of power steering when driving over bumpy roads or after hitting a pothole.