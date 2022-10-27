Tesla recalls over 24,000 Model 3 vehicles for loose seat belts

Tesla has decided to proactively recall certain Model 3 vehicles manufactured between 2017-2022 to inspect the assembly of the second-row left-hand seat belt buckle and the center seat belt anchor to ensure components are fastened to specification. Our records indicate that your vehicle(s) may be affected by this recall.

Servicing certain components of Model 3 vehicles requires disassembly of the second-row left-hand seat belt buckle and center seat belt anchor, both of which are fastened with the same bolt. One or both components may have been incorrectly reassembled during service. We are not aware of any crashes or injuries relating to this condition.

No immediate action is required if you own a Model 3 vehicle affected by this recall. Although you may schedule an appointment to have this recall performed, Tesla will reach out with details to coordinate local pop-up service events to specifically address this recall for customer convenience. If you have an existing service appointment for any other concern, Tesla will service the necessary components during your visit.

Thank you for being a Tesla customer, and we apologize for this inconvenience.

TESLA, INC.