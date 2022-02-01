Tesla recalls Full Self Driving feature that lets cars roll through stop signs

Tesla is issuing an over-the-air update to recall a “Full Self-Driving” (FSD) beta feature that allowed cars to roll through stop signs, ABC News has reported. The function first appeared in FSD 10.3 with the addition of the so-called Assertive profile. It allows vehicles to illegally roll through stop signs at 4-way intersection at speeds of up to 5.6 MPH, according to ABC.

Tesla reportedly agreed to the recall after two meetings with National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) officials. It affects nearly 54,000 vehicles including 2016-2022 Model S and X EVs, 2017-2022 Model 3s and 2020-2022 Model Ys. “Failing to stop at a stop sign can increase the risk of a crash,” the NHTSA wrote in the recall report. Tesla said it doesn’t know of any injuries or crashes caused by the feature, however.

Tesla previously reverted its FSD 10.3 software due to “some issues” including a regression with left turns, phantom forward-collision warnings and auto-steering bugs. The company was also forced to recall 300,000 cars in China due to Autopilot issues, while issuing recalls elsewhere for camera and trunk defects, separating suspensions and other issues.

As we’ve previously mentioned, the name “Full Self-Driving” is misleading because that term generally refers to true Level 4 self-driving, while Tesla’s system simply offers Level 2 advanced driver assistance. An OTA release to disable rolling stops is expected to be sent out by early February.