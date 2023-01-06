Tesla finally offers alternative to the steering yoke on Model S and X

Tesla has re-introduced a round steering wheel option for its Model S and Model X vehicles, following two years of criticism regarding the practicality and safety of the racing-style yoke steering. As noted by Electrek, the Tesla online configurator for the Model S/X was updated on Thursday, adding the option for a round steering wheel alongside the existing yoke. Selecting the rounded wheel option doesn’t impact the price or the estimated delivery timeline. Other Tesla models such as the Model 3 and Model Y are already available with a round steering wheel.

A controversial redesign for both the Model S and Model X in 2021 ditched the traditional steering wheel (and control stalks) in favor of a singular yoke option with capacitive buttons. The decision was met with mixed reactions — while some users believed the yoke to be a safety risk, others praised it for providing a clearer view of the vehicle’s dashboard.

In his review of the Model S Plaid, YouTuber Marques Brownlee similarly praised the yoke for its handling abilities and space-saving design. However, Brownlee found its capacitive touch controls to be unreliable, especially for the turn signals, noting that the buttons were often unresponsive. “Sometimes I will try for 10 seconds in a row to press all over this thing and it straight up won’t work.”

Tesla CEO Elon Musk justified the redesign in a tweet, saying “Yet another round wheel is boring & blocks the screen. FSD in panoramic mode looks way better with a yoke.” Musk also rejected requests from customers to include a rounded wheel option for the Model S and Model X in 2021.