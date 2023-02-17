Tesla denies union-busting claims in Buffalo

In a statement posted to its website titled “In Response to False Allegations,” Tesla said it identified impacted employees 10 days before the unionization plans were announced, and that it only learned “in hindsight” that one of the 27 employees identified as part of the union. Plans to layoff employees the week of February 12th were apparently communicated to managers in December last year.

“Tesla conducts performance review cycles every six months,” Tesla wrote in its statement, “If an employee fails to meet their performance expectations they will be let go.” It added that it is “categorically false” that employees are pressured to delay bathroom breaks, one of the allegations previously reported by Bloomberg.

Tesla Workers United, the group of workers attempting to unionize in Buffalo, did not immediately respond to The The Hamden Journal’s request for comment. Attempts to contact Tesla when the allegations first surfaced went unanswered. The company is widely reported to have disbanded its press relations team in 2020.