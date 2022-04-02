Tesla delivered over 310,000 vehicles despite ‘exceptionally difficult quarter’

Tesla delivered 310,048 vehicles in the first quarter of 2022, despite what Tesla CEO Elon Musk says was an “exceptionally difficult quarter,” citing global supply chain issues and a brief closure at Tesla’s Shanghai factory, as reported by CNBC.

In a press release, Tesla said the Model 3 and Y made up 295,324 of these deliveries, while 14,724 were for the Model S and X. Deliveries increased slightly from the previous quarter’s 308,600 deliveries and outpaced the 184,800 shipments Tesla made in the first quarter, representing a 68 percent year-over-year increase. On the production side of things, Tesla managed to build a total of 305,407 vehicles.

This was an *exceptionally* difficult quarter due to supply chain interruptions & China zero Covid policy. Outstanding work by Tesla team & key suppliers saved the day. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 2, 2022

Last month, Tesla shuttered its Shanghai factory for two days amid a spike in COVID-19 cases, and closed the factory once again last week as Shanghai continues to grapple with a city-wide lockdown. The Shanghai plant is the company’s largest, producing both Model 3s and Model Ys.

Tesla recently opened its first European factory in Berlin, Germany, and is holding a “cyber rodeo” to celebrate the grand opening of its Austin, Texas Gigafactory on April 7th — both of which could help offset production issues caused by the COVID-related lockdowns in Shanghai.