Tesla Cybertruck delayed until 2023

Tesla’s Cybertruck and Roadster will be delayed to “hopefully next year,” the company’s CEO Elon Musk said in an earnings call Wednesday. The announcement confirms earlier reports that the electric pickup truck would miss its earlier production date of late 2022.

“If we were to introduce new vehicles, our total vehicle output will decrease,” Musk said. “We will not be introducing new vehicle models this year.”

Musk was also asked about the availability of a $25,000 electric car, to which he responded “We are not currently working on a $25,000 car.” Musk has been promising a low-cost Tesla for years, based in part on the company’s work to bring down the costs of battery production.

“At some point we will. We have enough on our plate right now,” Musk added. “Too much frankly.”

Indications that the Cybertruck would be delayed first emerged last August, when the online reservation page was changed and then later withdrawn from the site. Musk said in early 2021 that few trucks would be delivered to customers by the end of that year, but no deliveries were ever made.

The Cybertruck has already gone through some changes since the reveal — including the addition of a comically oversized single windshield wiper, traditional folding mirrors, and invisible door handles that a leaked walkaround video this week provided a closer look of.

Musk also tweeted last night that he was driving the latest prototype.

Been driving latest Cybertruck prototype around Giga Texas. It’s awesome! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 26, 2022

