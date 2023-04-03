Tesla announces record deliveries following price cuts

The announcement doesn’t give much of an indication for the increase; for that we’ll likely have to wait for Tesla’s full financial results on April 19th. But news of the delivery numbers follow a series of price cuts across the US, Europe, and China impacting various models across Tesla’s range. In January, for example, Tesla reduced the price of the long range Model Y variant by 20 percent in the US.

News of the deliveries comes after a turbulent time for Tesla’s share price, which dropped from over $360 a share last April to a low of around $113 at the beginning of 2023 (it’s been trading at closer to $200 more recently). Challenges include the risk of flagging demand due to economic uncertainty, increased competition from legacy automakers, and an aging lineup of consumer vehicles that’s remained mostly static since the introduction of the Model Y in 2020.

On the supply side, however, Tesla has been ramping up production. Figures from the China Passenger Car Association cited by TechCrunch suggest that around half of Tesla’s Q1 cars may have been produced in its Shanghai factory, which opened in 2019. The company officially opened new factories near Berlin and in Texas in March and April last year, respectively, where production is also ramping up. There are also plans to build a new factory in Monterrey, Mexico, Tesla confirmed last month.