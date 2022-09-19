Telemed abortion is expanding in parts of the US

Wisp is a reproductive health-focused telehealth company. | Image: Wisp

Reproductive health-focused telemedicine company Wisp is expanding abortion pill access to six additional states, it announced Monday. The company launched abortion care in August with a program in California, and the service will now be available in Colorado, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, New York, and Washington.

Wisp is able to offer abortion pills via telehealth because of new rules introduced by the Food and Drug Administration during the pandemic. Prior to the public health emergency, people had to see providers in-person in order to get mifepristone, one of the two drugs used in a medical abortion. The agency relaxed the rules early in the pandemic and then permanently lifted them at the end of 2021.

“We believe abortion is a…

Continue reading…