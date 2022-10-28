Telegram nixes paid posts on iOS after blowback from Apple

and its users are looking into ways to make more money from the platform. One method users have tried is using third-party payment bots to on their channels. However, Telegram CEO Pavel Durov says the company had to shut down paid posts on iOS due to a complaint from .

Durov said it “was great” that creators were receiving nearly the full sum of what their fans or subscribers paid for one of their posts. “Unfortunately, we received word from Apple that they were not happy with content creators monetizing their efforts without paying a 30 percent tax to Apple,” . “Since Apple has complete control over its ecosystem, we had no alternative but to disable such paid posts on iOS devices.”

The “30 percent tax” refers to the cut that Apple takes from in-app payments and app purchases. The company’s App Store fees have been the target of criticism from many corners, including , and, perhaps most famously, .

Durov took a swipe at Apple, claiming it was a monopoly that “abuses its market dominance at the expense of millions of users who are trying to monetize their own content.” He expressed hope that regulators in various jurisdictions will take action “before Apple destroys more dreams and crushes more entrepreneurs.”

The Telegram CEO added that his team is working on ways to provide creators with easy-to-use options to make money from their content. He aims to help them do so “outside of Apple’s restrictive ecosystem.”

Telegram introduced paid features in June with . That opens up larger file upload sizes, faster downloads, the ability to follow many more channels and the option to pin chats. While the company itself hasn’t embraced paid posts as yet, it’s intriguing to see creators trying to find their own ways of making money from Telegram — even if Apple isn’t too happy about it.