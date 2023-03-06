Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem first trailer already looks great

Everyone’s favorite crime-fighting turtles are back in a new animated movie, and it looks incredible. The first trailer for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem was released on Monday and alongside its all-star cast (which includes Jackie Chan as Master Splinter) the trailer also showed off its stunning, hyper-stylized art. The movie is set for release in theaters in Aug. 4.

The trailer itself doesn’t give much away about the movie’s plot, preferring to stick to showing off its vibes and amazing Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse-inspired art instead. However, the trailer’s YouTube description does give us a brief preview of the movie’s plot:

In Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, after years of being sheltered from the human world, the Turtle brothers set out to win the hearts of New Yorkers and be accepted as normal teenagers through heroic acts. Their new friend April O’Neil helps them take on a mysterious crime syndicate, but they soon get in over their heads when an army of mutants is unleashed upon them.

While Raphael, Donatello, Michelangelo, and Leonardo are all voiced by younger actors, a star-studded cast portrays Mutant Mayhem’s villains and supporting characters. They include Paul Rudd, Giancarlo Esposito, Rose Byrne, Seth Rogen, John Cena, Maya Rudolph, Ice Cube, Ayo Edebiri, Post Malone, and Hannibal Buress.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem is co-directed by Jeff Rowe, one of the directors of Netflix’s The Mitchells vs. the Machines, and Kyle Spears, a storyboard artist on The Mitchells vs. the Machines.