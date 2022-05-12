Teenage Engineering’s OP-1 Field is a big refresh with a big price tag

Teenage Engineering (TE) has unveiled the successor to its popular OP-1 portable synth sampler, the $2,000 OP-1 Field, which it calls “louder, thinner and 100 times better.” That relates to the fact that it has around 100 new features including a new low profile aluminum body, internal FM antenna for both receiving and transmitting and a high-resolution flush display.

The OP-1 Field is the second of TE’s “Field” products following the launch of the TX-6 mini mixer. The company notes that with the two working together, “you can get an incredibly powerful and ultra portable sound recording and performance system, all battery powered and rechargeable via USB-C.” In terms of connectivity it offers USB-C, line in and out sockets, and a 4-pole audio jack for headset or mic support.

On top of the features mentioned above, the OP-1 Field has 32-bit audio Bluetooth MIDI, stereo throughout the entire signal chain, 24 hours of battery life, eight swappable tapes, four different tape styles, multiple recording formats and a new synth engine. It features a new speaker system with a passive driver promising “detailed, fat and loud sound,” TE says.

In a short overview video (above), the company shows how to choose from multiple synth presets and record them to tape, with up to four stereo tracks (and infinite overdubs). You can use sampled or synth drums, adjust audio levels, panning, effects and EQ, then switch the active tape wheel and use multiple tapes to manage your recordings. The final track can be output by USB or using the new FM output module.

The OP-1 Field is a huge update to the original, but as mentioned, it isn’t cheap. You can now order it for $2,000 (€2,000/£2,000 in Europe/the UK) on Teenage Engineering’s website.