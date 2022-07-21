Teen Wolf: The Movie gets first trailer at SDCC 2022

No need to wait for a full moon — Paramount Plus just shared the first trailer for its Teen Wolf movie. Cast members from the original TV show, including stars Tyler Posey and Tyler Hoechlin, joined series creator Jeff Davis for a panel at San Diego Comic-Con, where they relived some highlights and also stumped for their new movie.

The clip teases the arrival of a new big bad, a threat so ominous that it brings Scott McCall (Posey) back to Beacon Hills for the first time in years. Although he’s really more of an Adult Wolf now, the kind with his own place in Los Angeles, Scott must set aside his disturbing memories to unite the town’s other supernatural beings to ward off some new, as-yet-unseen foe. Derek Hale (Hoechlin) is also back in action, but not for long, if this teaser is any in indication — he’s seen crawling on the ground, bleeding.

The panel was an emotional affair for fans and cast, particularly once Davis confirmed the return of fan-favorite Allison Argent (Crystal Reed), Scott’s first love, who perished in season 3. Reed apparently burst into tears when she was asked about picking up her character’s bow and arrow again.

The wait between the series finale and this movie was long, but Davis teased that this isn’t the final outing for the Teen Wolf crew. According to Deadline, the writer-producer said there’s already been “a discussion about doing more.” Davis wasn’t sure he had a full seventh season in him, but he said the movie acts as a kind of mini-season.

There’s no release date yet for Teen Wolf: The Movie, though it is expected to debut in 2022. But there is some more exciting news on the horizon: Sarah Michelle Gellar has been cast in the spinoff series Wolf Pack, based on the book series by Edo Van Belkom.

