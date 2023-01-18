Ted Lasso’s third season kicks off this spring

Apple announced that one of its biggest streaming series will return later this year. While we don’t have a specific date just yet, Apple says that season 3 of Ted Lasso will premiere on Apple TV Plus in the spring of 2023.

We don’t know much about the new season yet, but Apple did release a new image that shows Jason Sudeikis’ Lasso and Nick Mohammed’s Nate facing off, now as rival coaches. Given the way season 2 ended, that relationship looks to be a big part of the new storyline. Previously, writer, star, and real human being Brett Goldstein suggested that the third season could be the last for the sports sitcom.