Ted Lasso and AFC Richmond are coming to ‘FIFA 23’

is coming to FIFA 23 and he’s bringing AFC Richmond with him. EA with Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment to include the stars of Ted Lasso in the game — Warner Bros. is one of the producers and distributors of . You’ll be able to play as Roy Kent et al in several modes, including Career Mode, Kickoff, Online Friendlies and Online Seasons.

will make Richmond kits, , manager items (including Coach Beard ones) and other content available to unlock through FIFA Ultimate Team and Pro Clubs. Richmond’s Nelson Road stadium will be in the game too. Hopefully, we’ll hear a Roy Kent chant or two from the crowd.

As for Ted Lasso himself, you’ll be able to select him as the manager of Richmond or any other team in Career Mode. Alternatively, any other manager, including a created one, can take control of Richmond. You can also have your own created player take to the pitch alongside the likes of Jamie Tartt, Sam Obisanya and Dani Rojas. EA released a trailer that features Wayne Rooney, Jack Grealish and Trent Crimm (formerly of The Independent):

“It is so f***ing cool to be in FIFA. I’m not sure this is going to help dispel the CGI rumors but f*** it, totally worth it,” Brett Goldstein, who plays Roy Kent, said in a statement. “I look forward to beating my nephew in a game with me as Roy Kent and him as Jamie Tartt. He’s gonna be furious.”

FIFA 23 is coming to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC (where it will have ) and Stadia on September 30th. It might not be Ted Lasso’s only appearance in a video game, though. he’ll be a playable character in Warner Bros’ crossover fighting game at some point.