Technics’ iconic turntable gets a seven-color makeover for its 50th anniversary

Since 1972, the Technics SL-1200 has been a go-to for DJs in search of a durable and dependable turntable for spinning vinyl. And in honor of its 50th anniversary, Panasonic will release the SL-1200M7L, a new limited edition version of the MK7, its most recent revision of the deck. The company will offer the M7L in seven colors – black, red, blue, white, green, yellow and beige – with each featuring a handful of nice touches. All seven colorways come with an anodized tone arm and slipmat with a gold-colored Technics logo. Each one also comes with an engraved serial number so true aficionados can know you spent $1,100 to buy your turntable.
Panasonic plans to only sell 12,000 units of the SL-1200M7L. And if it has caught your eye, you’ll need to act fast. When the company released the limited-edition SL-1210GAE, at the time one of the few ways to buy an SL-1200 in black, it sold out almost immediately. Among the retailers that will carry the SL-1200M7L include B&H, Guitar Center, Turntable Lab and Stokyo. You can pre-order the turntable tomorrow, with orders scheduled to ship out in July.
All products recommended by The Hamden Journal are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.