TCL’s 65-inch 6-Series Mini LED TV is a major deal at $699.99

If your New Year’s resolution was to get a big 4K TV, we’re here to make quick work of that less than two weeks into 2023. Currently, you can pick up the 65-inch model of TCL’s 6-Series QLED 4K TV at Best Buy for $699.99 (normally $999.99). There are, of course, pricier models available with more bells and whistles, but what this model has makes it a great value for the price. It has a Mini LED-backlit panel that gets brighter and has more contrast than most similarly priced TVs. Plus, it has two HDMI 2.1 ports that can output 4K at a 120Hz refresh rate to consoles and PC. It also comes standard with the Google TV smart platform baked in, giving you access to all major streaming services plus screen mirroring via Chromecast. Read our review.

For those daring to try something bold in the new year, you might want to check out X-Bows’ sale on its new Crystal ergonomic mechanical keyboard. Normally $229, you can currently pick one up for just $183.20 when you use the code NY20 at checkout. In addition to its unique split design and its 70 percent layout, the chassis of the X-Bows Crystal is completely transparent, allowing its RGB backlighting to shine through. The X-Bows can be shipped with a variety of different mechanical switches and layouts, and its hot-swappable PCB is compatible with virtually any three-pin switch.

There are more powerful gaming mice available at a higher price, but for a mere $30, you’ll have a tough time finding a peripheral that can trade blows with the G305. The mouse has a 12K DPI sensor, six programmable buttons, and a lightweight, ambidextrous design. The G305 offers 2.4GHz wireless connectivity with its USB dongle, and it’s powered by a single AA battery that Logitech says can provide up to 240 hours of gaming.