Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour presale crashed Ticketmaster

Presale tickets for Taylor Swift’s latest concert tour went on sale today, and the massive demand has already crashed Ticketmaster. The company’s support account tweeted that fans “may be experiencing intermittent issues,” and Ticketmaster has “temporarily paused” the virtual ticket queue for one The Hamden Journal staffer waiting to buy tickets. Ticketmaster is “urgently” working to resolve the problems, which have extended to 503 errors on pages across the ticketing giant’s website.

It’s no surprise that demand was going to be high for The Eras Tour, given Swift hasn’t gone on tour since the Reputation Stadium Tour in 2018 and had to cancel her planned Lover Fest tour because of the pandemic. But it seems Ticketmaster still hadn’t done enough to prepare for the demand, and now, fans who had prepared for the Verified Fan presale are stuck dealing with the company’s frustrating technical issues. At least the fan tweets are good.