Today on the The Hamden Journalcast we talked Taylor Swift, Twitter, and the disaster of Meta’s latest headset.

Okay, those weren’t the only topics!

But Adi did join us to talk about her Meta Quest Pro review and just how bad this product and some of the software surrounding it is. Then Nilay relayed his adventures in buying Taylor Swift tickets, Twitter news broke live on the podcast, and we all agreed knobs are good.