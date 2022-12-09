Taylor Swift directing full-length feature film based on her own script

Hold onto your scarves, Taylor Swift fans — the singer-songwriter is set to make her feature film directorial debut with Searchlight Pictures, reports Variety. While there are no further cast or production details, the untitled movie will be based on an original script written by Swift.

In addition to being one of the best-selling musicians of all time, Swift has also directed several of her own music videos. Her first solo-directed music video was “The Man,” which came out with 2019’s Lover. Last year, she directed a short film based on the 10-minute version of her critically acclaimed song “All Too Well.” All Too Well: The Short Film stars Stranger Things’ Sadie Sink and Teen Wolf’s Dylan O’Brien as a couple in a doomed relationship. The movie screened at the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival and is eligible for an Oscar nomination. Most recently, she directed the two videos for her 2022 album Midnights. She is currently the only solo artist to have two best direction awards from the MTV VMAs. Swift also had minor acting roles in Valentine’s Day, Cats, and Amsterdam.

We don’t know any more details about Swift’s upcoming movie. But for a glimpse into her directing style, check out the behind-the-scenes footage of her directing All Too Well: The Short Film — which just like a true mastermind, she released just yesterday.