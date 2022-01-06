For those who have yet to nab a PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X, today Target is giving you another shot. The retailer listings are live for the $499.99 PS5 with a disc drive, the $399.99 PS5 Digital Edition, and the $499.99 Xbox Series X. Target does their restocks early in the morning, where listings come online and read as “Sold out” before they go live and the Add to Cart button appears — which is any moment now.

To make sure you have the best chance at landing the console, make sure you’re signed into your Target account, with preloaded payment information, and double-check that your billing and shipping address is current. All of these steps won’t guarantee you’ll be able to get a console, but it will certainly reduce the time it takes to check out and possibly nab one.

Also, as these Target orders are usually for in-store pickup, keep attempting to add items to the cart even if they initially look like they have sold out. Your local stores may load their available stock a few minutes later, or reload it in waves.

If you don’t manage to get one today, don’t give up. Some members of our own team only managed to finally land their consoles of choice after repeated attempts. We will also continue posting updates as more restocks happen.

PlayStation 5 Sony’s flagship next-gen console, which includes a disc drive, allows you to play both digital and physical games for the PS4 and PS5.

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition The PS5 Digital Edition costs $400. Compared to the standard PS5, this console is $100 less and does not include a Blu-ray disc drive.

Xbox Series X The Xbox Series X is Microsoft’s flagship console, serving as its most powerful (and biggest) option.

Accessories for the PlayStation 5

Midnight black DualSense controller The midnight black DualSense controller sports the same hardware as the original — haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, etc. — only with a two-tone black design reminiscent of PS2, PS3, and PS4 consoles.

Cosmic red DualSense PS5 controller Like the original DualSense controller, the cosmic red model features adaptive triggers and haptic feedback but with a vibrant red-and-black design.

Sony Pulse 3D headset Sony’s Pulse 3D wireless gaming headset is worth the roughly $100 price tag if you want a wireless model that allows the audio to shine in select PS5 exclusives. It sounds fantastic with titles like Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Demon’s Souls, as well as more recent hits like Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. Like the console, this headset has been a little tough to find, but it’s coming back in stock more frequently these days. Sony also released a midnight black version of the headset for $100, however, it’s slightly more difficult to find in stock.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Insomniac Games’ latest adventure in the Ratchet & Clank series is the most fun entry yet. It’s also the first to launch on PS5, and it’s both a showcase for amazing graphics and fast loading speeds.

Deathloop The latest release from Arcane Studios — the team behind Prey and Dishonored — is a masterpiece in many ways, an open-ended mystery that’s thrilling, action-packed, and just the right amount of weird.

PlayStation Plus (annual subscription) A membership to PlayStation Plus allows PlayStation 4 and PS5 owners to play games online, download free titles every month, and take advantage of discounts on the PS Store.

Accessories for the Xbox Series X

Xbox Wireless Controller Microsoft’s latest Xbox controller features a Share button and a USB-C charging port if you decide to use the optional rechargeable battery.

Xbox Wireless Headset You don’t have to miss a call while you game thanks to Microsoft’s Xbox Wireless Headset, which is currently selling for $96.99 instead of $99.99 at Target. In our review, we found it to be a comfortable, intuitively designed headset that’s well worth its cost. In addition to working well with Xbox consoles, it can connect to another device simultaneously via Bluetooth.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (three months) Xbox Game Pass Ultimate offers access to more than 100 games, including Doom, Gears 5, and the recently released Halo Infinite, which you’ll be able to play on multiple devices.

Call of Duty: Vanguard Call of Duty: Vanguard is the latest installment in the long-running FPS series, from developer Sledgehammer Games. It returns to the theater of World War II for campaign and online multiplayer, and also features Zombies and Warzone modes.