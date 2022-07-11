Target Deal Days sale: best anti-Prime Day tech deals

Not an Amazon Prime member or a fan of Amazon in general? Fret not because plenty of retailers are offering competing Prime Day sales this week, including Target. Even better: you don’t need to buy any sort of membership in order to participate. Starting today, July 11th, and running until July 13th, Target is hosting its “Target Deal Days” event, offering discounts on Apple products, headphones, and all sorts of tech. As an added plus, the retailer is also offering free, contactless pick-up — no membership is required.

There’s a lot to choose from, but we’ve curated a list of the very best deals available right now at Target. If you do want to check out what other kinds of great deals are going on at Amazon, however, be sure to browse through our comprehensive guide to the best early Prime Day deals.

Earbuds and headphones deals

Apple’s noise-canceling AirPods Pro are on sale for $169.99 instead of $249.99, which isn’t an all-time low but close to it. If you own an iPhone, these are the best pair of true wireless earbuds you can buy and come with swappable silicon tips, a MagSafe-ready charging case, and spatial audio support as well. Read our review.

You can also buy a pair of Apple’s second-gen AirPods for $99.99 instead of $129.99, which is about $10 shy of their best price ever. These earbuds don’t come with noise cancellation or a wireless charging case, but they do offer great wireless performance. Read our review.

Unlike the second-gen AirPods, the third-gen AirPods offer shorter stems, water resistance, and better battery life. You can buy them right now for $169.99 ($10 off) — a small discount and, admittedly, not the best deal we’ve seen on these earbuds as of late. Read our review.

Microsoft’s Surface Headphones 2 are $50 off and selling for $199.99 in black. These noise-canceling headphones offer excellent multipoint Bluetooth support so you can easily pair and switch between multiple devices at the same time. Read our review .

Sony's unique open-styled Linkbuds make it easy to be aware of your surroundings and are also great for voice calls. They are currently on sale for $149.99 ($30 off). Read our review.

Google's Pixel Buds A Series buds sound good and come with IPX4 water resistance. Right now, they're on sale for $79.99 instead of $99.99. Read our review.

Samsung’s Galaxy Buds 2 are Samsung’s entry-level wireless earbuds, yet they come with a wireless charging case and active noise cancellation. Normally $149.99, Target is selling them for $129.99 for a limited time. Read our review.

TV and streaming stick deals

Google’s 4K-ready Chromecast, the best streaming device on the market, is currently on sale at Target for $39.99 instead of $49.99. The Chromecast offers support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos and curates recommendations from a variety of streaming services, making it easy to find something to watch. It also comes with a remote you can use to search for content using your voice via Google Assistant. Read our review.

The 48-inch model of the LG C1 OLED is on sale for $899.99 instead of $1,299.99. In addition to a 120Hz refresh rate, the TV also supports Dolby Vision, HDR10, Google Assistant, and Amazon Alexa.

Roku's Streaming Stick 4K is on sale for $29.99 ($20 off). The streaming stick is simple to use and one of our favorites. It supports Dolby Vision, Apple's AirPlay 2, and both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant voice assistant. Read our review.

The second-gen Apple TV 4K is on sale with 32GB of storage for $119.99 ($60 off). The streaming device comes with an HDMI 2.1 port and a Siri Remote, along with support for HDR, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos. Read our review.

The 70-inch version of Vizio’s M7-Series Quantum TV is $699.99 ($400 off). The TV offers a 60Hz panel and support for AMD FreeSync and Apple’s AirPlay 2, as well as a built-in Chromecast.

Smartwatch and fitness tracker deals

The Fitbit Versa 3 is our favorite fitness tracker, and right now, you can buy it for $169.95 instead of $229.95 from Target. It may lack more advanced features, but it otherwise has everything you need in a fitness tracker, including continuous heart rate monitoring and SpO2, built-in GPS, and the option to either use Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant.

Target is discounting various configurations of the Apple Watch Series 7. Right now, for instance, you can buy the 41mm, GPS-enabled configuration for $329.99 instead of $399 or purchase its LTE-equipped variant for $429.99 ($70 off). The newest Apple Watch sports an always-on screen that’s larger than its predecessor, as well as other perks, like IP6X dust resistance that makes it more durable. Read our review

The budget-friendly Apple Watch SE is also on sale for $229.99 ($50 off) in the 40mm, GPS-enabled configuration, while the 44mm, LTE-equipped version is just $309.99 ($50 off). The midrange wearable is a better buy than the Apple Watch Series 3, with additional health-tracking sensors and a design similar to the Series 6 and 7. Read our review.

The Fitbit Charge 5 is also on sale for $109.95 instead of $149.95 and offers more advanced features than Fitbit’s Versa 3, including a bright OLED touchscreen, an electrodermal activity sensor, EKGs, contactless payments, and more. Read our review.

You can buy Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 4 in the 40mm configuration starting at $209.99 ($40 off). The excellent Android smartwatch offers a responsive interface, more support for third-party apps, and runs on Google’s new Wear OS 3. Read our review.

Smart display deals

Speaker deals

Tablet deals

Microsoft’s Surface Pro 8 is on sale for $1,149.99 ($100 off) when you buy the model equipped with 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and an Intel Core i5 processor. The excellent convertible offers a 120Hz refresh rate, Thunderbolt 4 support, and a 3.5mm jack, but note you’ll have to buy a detachable keyboard cover and stylus separately. Read our review .

Target is discounting the fourth-gen, 10.9-inch iPad Air released in 2020, selling the Wi-Fi model with 256GB of storage for $549.99 ($150 off) in select colors. Powered by the A14 Bionic processor, the older iPad Air is still fast and comes with an excellent screen. Read our review.

You can buy Amazon’s Fire HD 10 tablet with 32GB of storage for $127.49 instead of $149.99. The tablet boasts a sharp, colorful screen and is the one we’d recommend most people buy if they’re looking for a budget-friendly tablet to watch movies or read books. Read our review.

Gaming deals

You can buy either the PlayStation 5 or the PlayStation 4 version of Marvel’s well-written Guardians of the Galaxy for $24.99 ($15 off) (PS5, PS4). Read our review.

The PS4 and Xbox versions of Resident Evil Village, last year's sequel to Resident Evil 7: Biohazade, are on sale for $29.99 ($10 off) and $34.99 ($5 off), respectively. Read our review.

. You can save $20 on the digital version of Super Mario Party and Super Mario Odyssey when you buy either Nintendo Switch game for $39.99.

The PS4 version of Supergiant Games’ terrific roguelike Hades is currently available at Target for $29.99 instead of $39.99.

The digital edition of The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD for the Nintendo Switch is down to $39.99 ($20 off). Read our review.

The standard edition of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla for the PS5, PS4, and Xbox consoles is now going for $19.99 ($40 off) (PS5, PS4, Xbox). Read our review.

If you buy one console gift card, pass, or membership, Target will take 15 percent off of a second gift card. The promotion includes Xbox gift cards, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate gift cards, Nintendo eShop gift cards, Twitch gift cards, and more.

