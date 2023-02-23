Tango Gameworks CEO Shinji Mikami to leave studio

Shinji Mikami, the founder of Tango Gameworks and game director for The Evil Within franchise, has announced he’s leaving the company after 12 years. Bethesda confirmed the news in a tweet early this morning.

Mikami started his career at Capcom working on the Resident Evil series and other Capcom favorites like the cult classic beat ‘em up God Hand, Dino Crisis, and Ace Attorney. Mikami left the developer in 2006 for PlatinumGames to direct the influential, if somewhat forgotten, third-person action shooter Vanquish. In 2010, Mikami founded Tango Gameworks, which was almost immediately acquired by ZeniMax Media, bringing Tango into the vast Bethesda household.