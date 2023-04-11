Talk to Me trailer shows off 2023’s scariest horror movie so far

It’s already been a pretty good year for horror movies, but nothing that’s come out so far is quite as good (or disturbing) as Talk to Me. The first trailer for the film was released on Tuesday ahead of its July 28 release date and showed off just a bit of the gruesomeness that this possession movie has up its sleeve.

The movie follows a group of teens who have a mysterious statue of a hand (supposedly a real one that’s been mummified) that can connect them with the spirits of the dead. Just like any good teen would, the group immediately start using it like a party drug, letting spirits possess them for a short of amount of time to snatch a hard-to-find high. Of course, one of them lets a spirit stay for a little too long and everything goes south quickly.

It’s an excellent premise that gives the movie room for plenty of room for scares and fun, and a few incredibly gory twists. All of that helps to already make it one of The Hamden Journal’s favorite movies of the year so far.

Talk to Me premiered at Sundance 2023 to rave reviews and was quickly purchased for release by A24. The movie is directed by first-time feature filmmakers Danny and Michael Philippou, and stars Sophie Wilde (You Don’t Know Me), Alexandra Jensen (Joe vs. Carole), and Miranda Otto (The Lord of the Rings: Return of the King).