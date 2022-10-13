Take-Two is shutting down Playdots, the developer of the puzzle game Two Dots

Take-Two confirmed the decision to shut down the studio in a statement to The The Hamden Journal. Affected employees will be able to apply for other jobs at Zynga, which was recently acquired by Take-Two, and people who don’t find new roles will be eligible for severance, according to spokesperson Alan Lewis. Take-Two will continue to operate Two Dots through one of its Zynga studios, but the future of other Playdots games like Garden Tails is unclear, and Lewis declined to elaborate further.