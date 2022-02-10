TAG Heuer’s smaller luxury smartwatch will set you back $1,800

It’s been a while since TAG Heuer introduced a Connected smartwatch that wasn’t just a special edition of an earlier model, but that new model is finally here — and it might just be a welcome upgrade. The watchmaker has introduced the Connected Calibre E4, a revamp that brings both modern components and an expanded lineup. There’s a redesigned, easier-to-use 45mm version (shown below) for those who prefer sporty watches like some TAG Carrera models, but you’ll also find a new 42mm variant (above) with a sleeker, thinner case. This is for enthusiasts who either prefer mid-sized timepieces or want something better-suited to formal occasions.
You can also expect some much-needed internal upgrades. Calibre E4 promises speedier performance through a Snapdragon Wear 4100+ chip with Bluetooth 5.0, and you’ll reportedly see 30 percent longer battery life with the 45mm Connected versus its predecessor (the 42mm should last a “full day” that includes five hours of golfing). An altimeter will help you track workouts like hikes, while a brighter display should keep content visible outdoors. There’s even a improved, vertically-oriented charger that uses magnets to keep the watch in place and use it as a very expensive nightstand clock.
Software plays an important role as well. The new Connected will run Wear OS 2 out of the box, but it will be TAG Heuer’s first to support Wear OS 3 when the free upgrade arrives. The company’s updated Sports app now offers guided workouts as well as performance tracking for activities like golf, running and swimming.
Be ready to pay a premium — these are luxury smartwatches, after all. TAG Heuer launches the Connected Calibre E4 on March 10th starting at $1,800 for the steel 42mm model, and $2,050 for its 45mm counterpart with a rubber strap. You’ll need to spend $2,250 to get the 45mm edition with a steel bracelet, and a “full titanium” version will cost $2,550. Look at it this way, though: this is arguably a better bargain than sibling brand Louis Vuitton’s $3,500 smartwatch, especially if you want a broadly supported platform.
