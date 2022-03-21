T-Mobile’s new prepaid $10 per month Connect plan is its cheapest yet

T-Mobile has refreshed its prepaid Connect plan offerings, including a new $10 per month plan that the company says is its “lowest price smartphone plan ever,” offering customers 1,000 minutes of talk, 1,000 texts, and 1GB of data each month.

The company’s prepaid Connect plans launched in 2020 and were part of T-Mobile’s efforts to butter up regulators to allow its massive merger with Sprint to go through. The original Connect plans included a $15 per month offering for unlimited talk, text, and 2GB of data and a $25 per month option that bumped up data to 5GB a month.

More data for T-Mobile’s prepaid plans

Those tiers are still available today, although the company is bumping up the total data included by 1GB each (for 3GB per month on the $15 plan and 6GB per month on the $25 one), in addition to adding the new $10 offering.

Also new is a $35 per month plan, which (similar to the $15 and $25 tiers) offers unlimited talk and text but has 12GB of data. All four plans don’t include tax in their cost, which is something to consider, but do include access to T-Mobile’s 5G network, too.

The new Connect plans will be available from T-Mobile on Friday, March 25th.