T-Mobile will provide free MLB.TV to customers through 2028

T-Mobile will continue to offer free MLB.TV subscriptions to customers through 2028. In a post on its site, the carrier announced that it has extended its partnership with Major League Baseball, giving customers the chance to watch baseball games for free each season.
T-Mobile has offered MLB.TV, which typically costs $149.99 per year, as a free perk for its customers for the past eight years. The service provides livestreams of out-of-market home and away games, along with access to pregame and postgame shows. While you can’t catch in-market games live, it still lets you watch them on demand after they’ve aired across a range of platforms, including iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and PlayStation.
In addition to announcing this deal, T-Mobile also says it’s partnering with the MLB to test an automated ball-strike system (ABS) powered by the company’s private 5G network at certain Minor League games. T-Mobile says the private network should allow real-time ABS video and data to be “transmitted securely to help prevent signal interference via devices and the ABS application.”
Unfortunately, T-Mobile has already ended this year’s free signup period for MLB.TV. So if you didn’t snag a subscription this year, you’ll have another shot for the next six (given you’re still a T-Mobile customer by then). And if you were hoping Apple TV Plus would offer free Friday Night Baseball games this year, you’re out of luck. The service now requires you to sign up for a $6.99 per month Apple TV Plus subscription to catch each week’s games.