T-Mobile will provide free MLB.TV to customers through 2028

T-Mobile will continue to offer free MLB.TV subscriptions to customers through 2028. In a post on its site, the carrier announced that it has extended its partnership with Major League Baseball, giving customers the chance to watch baseball games for free each season.

T-Mobile has offered MLB.TV, which typically costs $149.99 per year, as a free perk for its customers for the past eight years. The service provides livestreams of out-of-market home and away games, along with access to pregame and postgame shows. While you can’t catch in-market games live, it still lets you watch them on demand after they’ve aired across a range of platforms, including iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and PlayStation.

In addition to announcing this deal, T-Mobile also says it’s partnering with the MLB to test an automated ball-strike system (ABS) powered by the company’s private 5G network at certain Minor League games. T-Mobile says the private network should allow real-time ABS video and data to be “transmitted securely to help prevent signal interference via devices and the ABS application.”