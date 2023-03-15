T-Mobile is buying Ryan Reynolds’ Mint Mobile for up to $1.35 billion

T-Mobile is buying Mint Mobile, the budget-friendly mobile carrier that’s partially owned by Ryan Reynolds. In a post published on Wednesday, T-Mobile announced that the deal’s valued at up to $1.35 billion and comes as T-Mobile looks to build out its prepaid phone offering.

The acquisition should close later this year and involves a 39 percent cash and 61 percent stock purchase of Mint’s parent company, Ka’ena Corporation. The price could change, however, as it depends on Mint’s performance.

Once the deal closes, Mint founders David Glickman and Rizwan Kassim will join T-Mobile to continue managing the brand, which T-Mobile says “will generally operate as a separate business unit.” Meanwhile, Reynolds will also remain a part of Mint’s branding, as T-Mobile says he will “continue on in his creative role on behalf of Mint.”

“I never dreamt I’d own a wireless company and I certainly never dreamt I’d sell it to T-Mobile,” Reynolds said in a tweet. “Life is strange and I’m incredibly proud and grateful.”

As noted by T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert in a YouTube video posted on Wednesday, T-Mobile will retain the price of Mint’s cheapest phone plan at $15 per month. The deal also includes Ka’ena’s other companies, including Ultra Mobile, a prepaid carrier that offers international calling, and Plum, a wholesale wireless solutions provider.

The acquisition could let T-Mobile claw back the customers it lost when it sold Boost Mobile

Reynolds first bought an ownership stake in Mint in 2019 and has since been serving as the brand’s ambassador. Mint, which offers cheap prepaid plans, is a mobile network virtual operator (MVNO) that already offers service over T-Mobile’s network. By purchasing Mint, T-Mobile may be looking to claw back the customers it lost when it sold Boost Mobile to Dish as part of its merger with Sprint.