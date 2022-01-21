Switch versions of ‘Life is Strange’ remaster and ‘Dying Light 2’ have been delayed

Nintendo Switch owners will have to wait or look elsewhere if they want to play two of February’s more notable new releases. In separate announcements, Square Enix and Techland shared they’re delaying the Switch versions of Life is Strange: Remastered Collection and Dying Light 2 to beyond next month. Both games will arrive on time on other platforms as previously planned, with the former slated to come out on February 1st and the latter on February 4th.

On Twitter, Square Enix said the Switch version of Life is Strange: Remastered Collection won’t be ready until later in the year. Dying Light 2 faces a similarly lengthy delay, with Techland telling it expects to make the title available on Nintendo’s portable console through a cloud streaming client “within six months from the original date.” Obviously, neither announcement is great news if you were planning to play those games on Switch, but at the very least, you can play them elsewhere.