Sweet Tooth season 2 trailer has more surreal comic book apocalypse

Burnt out on apocalypse stories? Well, so was Jeff Lemire when he started turning his now-classic comic into a considerably changed Netflix adaptation. Of all the shows that just so happened to depict a pandemic-caused apocalypse during an actual global pandemic, Sweet Tooth was, aptly, the sweetest.

And on April 27, the story of Gus the Deer Boy (Christian Convery, Cocaine Bear), the bounty hunter Jepperd (Nonso Anozie, Game of Thrones), and their mixed-up post-apocalyptic world where all children are born animal hybrids, will continue. Netflix’s new teaser trailer is big on emotion and short on plot, but it certainly seems we’ll pick up from last season’s cliffhanger, with Gus and the other animal children in the cruel hands of General Abbot (Neil Sandilands), and Jepperd and hybrid foster mom Aimee (Dania Ramirez) searching for their lost kids — while Dr. Singh (Adeel Akhtar) tries to keep his infected wife alive without further compromising his morality.

Expect plenty more dream sequences, trippy visuals, and, we can only hope, more needle drops of Of Monsters and Men songs.