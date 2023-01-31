Superman: Legacy release date, cast, and everything we know so far

A new Superman movie is finally on the way as part of James Gunn and Peter Safran’s new take on the DC Universe. On Tuesday, the pair, who are now coheads of Warner Bros.’ DC Studios, announced a list of 10 projects (including two Batman movies) that will kick off the new DCU starting with Superman: Legacy in 2025.

While the announcement didn’t include too many details about Superman: Legacy just yet, here’s everything we do know about the Man of Steel’s latest foray into film.

Henry Cavill won’t play Superman

The previous Superman, who started his tenure in 2013’s Man of Steel, has hung up his cape for good and won’t be returning as Superman for Gunn’s new film. While we’ve known this since December 2022, we still don’t know who will take up the mantle next. Gunn has teased that it’ll be a younger take on Clark Kent, although old enough to already be working at the Daily Planet.

What’s Superman: Legacy about?

Beyond the youth-skewing approach to the film, all we know from the initial announcement of the DCU and “Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters” is that Superman will be “balancing his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing.” Might we finally get Brainiac on the big screen?

James Gunn is writing the movie

Gunn will handle the scripting for Superman: Legacy, which should put him in the position to set up his new DCU in whatever way he can. His role as writer clearly makes this a different project than the one J.J. Abrams was developing with Ta-Nehisi Coates movie either, which is reportedly still in the works as a “DC Elseworlds” film.

We don’t know who’s directing it yet

No official director has been attached to Superman: Legacy just yet. Gunn said during the larger DCU announcement that he may end up being the one to direct it, which could make sense as it’s the official kick off of the new universe, but he may also have too many irons in the fire elsewhere to do more than write this new version of Superman.

When will Superman: Legacy be released?

Superman: Legacy is set to arrive in theaters on July 11, 2025. This seems to be the first of the new slate of DCU projects to get a release date and will even be released ahead of The Batman Part 2, which is set to come out in Oct. 3, 2025.