Super73 announces a bunch of new models, including an electric motorcycle and e-bikes for kids

Super73, the electric mobility company popular with YouTubers and celebrities, introduced its first electric motorcycle — though it’s just a concept for now. The company also unveiled a host of other battery-powered vehicles, including an e-bike for kids, in a dramatic expansion of its product lineup.

The Super73 C1X Concept cuts a slimmer profile than most motorcycles, with 15-inch wheels and a 31-inch seat height. The 51-inch wheelbase is significantly shorter than other electric motorcycles, like Harley-Davidson’s LiveWire (58.7 inches) and Zero’s SR/F (57.1 inches). It also isn’t as fast as most two-wheelers on the road, gas or electric, with a top speed of 75mph. That still makes it one of the fastest vehicles to come out of the inventive Southern California shop.

The profile of the C1X is very similar to the company’s flagship RX mopeds, which have proven to be extremely popular, attracting the likes of Casey Neistat, Jack Black, and even Justin Bieber. In addition, Super73 unveiled several other new models, including the Super73-R Brooklyn full suspension e-bike, the entry-level Super73-Z Miami, and a Youth Series of e-bikes for kids.

The company raised $20 million last year amid a series of funding announcements from major e-bike makers, including VanMoof, Cowboy, and Rad Power Bikes. At the time, Super73 said it would use the funds to grow its 75-person staff, improve its customer service operation, and expand its product lineup.

For the C1X, the idea was to make an electric motorcycle that was more agile than the rest, in the hopes of serving as an entry level model for customers interested in applying for their motorcycle licenses. Super73 said it was aiming for something accessible to its customers, who have come to appreciate the company’s habits of blurring the line between bicycle and moped.

The C1X Concept will have a city range of approximately 100 miles and will feature a fast-charging solution that enables its battery to reach an 80 percent charge in less than an hour. (Super73 did not specify what type of charger or power output this would entail.)

Production isn’t expected to start until late 2023, but Super73 is now accepting (refundable) reservations for— what else? — $73.