Super Pumped is getting a second season about Facebook

Showtime’s anthology series Super Pumped is getting a second season, and this one will be about Facebook with a focus on founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s relationship with COO Sheryl Sandberg, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

There are some big names in the cast of the first and forthcoming Uber-focused season — Joseph Gordon-Levitt plays Uber founder Travis Kalanick, Kyle Chandler plays venture capitalist Bill Gurley, and Uma Thurman plays Arianna Huffington — so we have to wonder who will be tapped to play Zuckerberg and Sandberg season two. (Perhaps Showtime will bring Jesse Eisenberg back to reprise his role from The Social Network?)

It seems that the relationship between the two Facebook (now Meta) leaders will be foundational to the coming season, as Entertainment Weekly reports that it’s subtitled Sheryl & Mark. If a 2021 The New York Times article about Zuckerberg and Sandberg is anything to go on, there could be a lot of potential material to include.

Season one of Super Pumped, which debuts on February 27th, is based on a book by The New York Times’ Mike Isaac. Season two is also based on an Isaac-authored book, though that one isn’t out yet.