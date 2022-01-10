Super Pumped gets a new, longer teaser with more Uber shenanigans

There’s a new teaser for the first season of Super Pumped, Showtime’s upcoming anthology show about Silicon Valley startups that hit it big. As we saw in the teaser from December, season one will revolve around Uber and its former CEO Travis Kalanick, played by Joseph Gordon-Levitt.

The show’s first story will be based on the book that’s also named Super Pumped, which was written by New York Times reporter Mike Issac. It’ll follow the, in the trailer’s words, “wild, loud, cocky, shady, reckless, excessive, ridiculous, damaging, outrageous” story of Uber’s founder, who resigned from his role as CEO in 2017 after investors demanded change following a series of controversies.

This new trailer contains some quotable moments, including one where someone asks “is this legal?” and is met with laughter. Then, there’s the line delivered by Kyle Chandler, who plays early Uber investor and former board member Bill Gurley:

The best thing about Travis is that he is willing to run through walls to win. The worst thing about him is he thinks everything is a wall.

And, of course, there’s the line delivered by Gordon-Levitt himself, where he name-drops the show. “Are we super pumped?” he yells at a cheering crowd. If you’re super… excited for the show, it premieres on February 27th.