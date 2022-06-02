Super Nintendo World opens at Universal Studios Hollywood in early 2023

Universal Studios Hollywood is aiming to open Super Nintendo World sometime in early 2023, the theme park today. The Nintendo-themed amusement park is currently being built inside the existing Universal Studios theme park in California, and will feature rides, games and an immersive environment modeled after the Super Mario video game franchise. According to Disney Parks news site , construction is currently underway on Bowser’s Castle and other areas of the park.

The theme park also released a of its signature ride, Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge, where riders will collect coins and throw shells in order to defeat Team Bowser. Riders will don Mario hats and special AR goggles while aboard a four-seat Mario Kart-style vehicle. The same ride is also a part of , which opened last year.

“Ready to experience Mario Kart like never before? Put on the special goggles and battle Team Bowser on iconic Mario Kart courses alongside Mario, Luigi, and Princess Peach,” says a of the ride on the theme park’s website.

It’s unclear whether the US-based Nintendo parks (an is planned for 2024) will be inspired by the Japan park or a carbon copy. If they follow Japan’s lead, US fans of Donkey Kong could be in for a treat in a few years. According to , Super Nintendo World Japan is currently building a Donkey Kong-themed area that will include a roller coaster and branded merchandise and food.