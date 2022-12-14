Super Nintendo World finally opening in the U.S. this February

At long last, Universal Studios’ Nintendo-themed land is opening stateside. Super Nintendo World will open at Universal Studios Hollywood on Feb. 17, 2023. The first version of Super Nintendo World opened in Universal Studios Japan on March 18, 2021. There are currently two more versions of the park set to open in Universal Studios Singapore and the new Universal’s Epic Universe in Orlando.

When the Universal Studios Hollywood version opens, it will include Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge, an augmented reality ride inspired by the racing video games of the same name. (In Japan, the ride is called Mario Kart: Koopa’s Challenge). The land will also have various interactive elements, like encouraging guests to punch blocks and gather coins, as well as a restaurant called The Toadstool Cafe and the 1-UP Factory retail store. Unlike Universal Studios Japan, it appears that the Hollywood version will not open with Yoshi’s Adventure, the slow-moving ride themed after the green dinosaur character.

Visitors to Super Nintendo World can expect to also see Mount Beanpole, a landmark at the heart of the land that serves as the entry queue for Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge, and Bowser’s Castle, where guests will wind through hallways as they queue up for their kart riding.

Guests can also purchase and use the wearable Power-Up Band, an accessory that syncs with Universal Studios Hollywood’s app to keep track of individual and team scores as they collect digital coins and earn keys by winning challenges strewn throughout the land. Power-Up Bands also unlock “extra-special interactions with Mario, Luigi and Princess Peach,” Universal Studios said in a news release, and come in six design options. At Super Nintendo World in Japan, those options include Mario, Luigi, Peach, Daisy, Yoshi, and Toad.

Until the land opens up and we can explore it for ourselves, check out the new promotional video above.