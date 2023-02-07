Super Bowl LVII: how to watch the Kansas City Chiefs play the Philadelphia Eagles

Super Bowl LVII is being played at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, at 6:30PM ET on February 12th, with the Kansas City Chiefs facing off against the Philadelphia Eagles.

No matter what you use to watch it, the Super Bowl should be a fun and exciting event, whether you’re more interested in the star-studded halftime game (featuring nine-time Grammy winner Rihanna), the commercials, or — surprise! — the game itself. We’ve got the info you need about how, when, and where. And as more information becomes available about entertainers, ads, and other cool stuff, we’ll continue to bring you updates.

As it did in 2020, Fox will be capturing the game in 1080p HD with HDR; the network will then upscale the feed to 4K — so if you have a 4K TV set or a compatible streaming device, you’ll see an improved broadcast (and hopefully less compression), but something that’s not quite as sharp as if it were captured natively in 4K. However, if you’re an Xfinity X1 cable customer, you can also watch the game in Dolby Vision HDR, although it’s less clear what that will be able to add. The The Hamden Journal’s Chris Welch is following up on this, and we’ll offer more info as it comes.

What time will the Super Bowl start?

Kickoff is at 6:30PM ET on February 12th, which is 5:30PM CT, 4:30PM MT, and 3:30PM PT, but there’s sure to be plenty of Super Bowl-related programming ahead of the show.

What network is the Super Bowl on?

Fox is broadcasting the Super Bowl this year.

How can I watch the Super Bowl?

Here are some other options to catch the game, including streaming.

On a smart TV or computer

Sling TV

FuboTV (offers a free trial)

DirecTV Stream

Hulu Plus Live TV

YouTube TV (offers a free trial)

NFL Plus (offers a free trial)

On your phone or tablet

Fox Sports App

Any streaming service app that includes Fox.

Via cable, antenna, or satellite

If you have a traditional method of watching TV, you can tune in to your local Fox station, which should be airing it.

In Spanish

This year, you’ll be able to watch the Super Bowl on Fox’s Spanish-language network, Fox Deportes. You can also watch it via Telemundo Deportes by either tuning your TV to the Telemundo or Universo channel or by downloading the Telemundo Deportes app in the App Store or Google Play store.

From outside the US

The NFL has a full list of the international channels that will be showing the Super Bowl on its website. Here’s a small selection:

Canada : CTV and TSN will be showing and streaming the Super Bowl in English, and RDS will be airing it in French.

: CTV and TSN will be showing and streaming the Super Bowl in English, and RDS will be airing it in French. The UK and Ireland: Super Bowl coverage can be found on ITV, Sky Sports NFL, and Sky Sports Main Event.

Super Bowl coverage can be found on ITV, Sky Sports NFL, and Sky Sports Main Event. Japan: According to the NFL, the Super Bowl will air on DAZN and NTV.

Listen to the game

If you would prefer to listen to the Super Bowl, here are some options:

What time is the Super Bowl’s halftime show?

The halftime show starts after the first two quarters of the game, which should probably be sometime between 8 and 8:30PM ET.

What the heck is the Puppy Bowl?

If you’re into cute animals, the Puppy Bowl is for you: it’s a broadcast by Animal Planet meant to encourage dog adoption (and there’s a halftime show for folks who prefer cats). Puppy Bowl XIX will take place on Sunday, February 12th, at 2PM ET / 11AM PT on Animal Planet.

Where can I find more information about the game?