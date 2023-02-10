Super Bowl: How to stream the game for free

Super Bowl LVII is just around the corner. It’s the big game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, and the winner takes all (Madden NFL 23 thinks that Philly will win). It should be a good game, and it should also be a great halftime show, as Rihanna will take the stage. Whether you’re in it more for the game, the commercials, anticipated movie trailers like Fast X, or the glitzy halftime performance, I’m here to tell you about all of the ways that you can tune in for free, plus other paid recommendations.

When is the Super Bowl?

Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. EST/3:30 p.m. PST on Sunday, Feb. 12. Fox will be airing pregame coverage starting at 1 p.m., if you want to tune in early for commentary.

What time is the Super Bowl halftime show?

There’s no set time for the halftime show (featuring Rihanna) to begin, but it should take place at around 8 p.m., or slightly later, depending on the flow of the game.

Where can I watch the Super Bowl?

Fox has the exclusive broadcasting rights this year. For those in the U.S. who use an antenna for local channels, navigating to your local Fox affiliate is all that you need to do. If you have access to TV through a provider such as Comcast, DirecTV, Dish Network, Optimum, Spectrum, or Verizon Fios, your package of channels almost certainly comes with Fox.

Watching outside the U.S.? The NFL website has a comprehensive list of international networks that will air the Super Bowl.

How can I watch the Super Bowl for free?

I’m glad you asked. Some over-the-top (OTT) TV services, like YouTube TV and FuboTV, offer free trials for new customers. Those are sometimes extended to lapsed members who haven’t subscribed in a while, but we haven’t found any in time for the Super Bowl.

If you don’t want to pay a cent upfront, sign up for a free trial to any of the services below, and remember to terminate the service once you’re done with it. Who knows? You may enjoy it enough to keep it in your rotation of subscriptions.

NFL Plus By choosing the “Monthly” tab, you can get a seven-day free trial to NFL Plus’ base tier, which provides access to Super Bowl LVII. After the trial, it costs $4.99 per month. However, the app only works on smartphones and tablets, and it doesn’t support casting to a TV.

FuboTV FuboTV offers a seven-day free trial for those who don’t have an account. Its base tier, Pro Quarterly, starts at $74.99 per month. FuboTV is available for all of the major streaming platforms, including Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Roku.

YouTube TV New customers can get two weeks for free, then pay $54.99 per month for the first three months (a $10 discount off the regular monthly price). There are currently no free trials for previous or existing users. This service is available on a wide range of devices.

These services aren’t free, but they might be what you want

There was a time when practically every OTT service offered a free trial. A few still do, but that time is mostly in the past. The services below aren’t free to start, but both offer a lot of content for the price. In the case of Sling TV, you can get half off the cost of your first month of service. Hulu Plus Live TV’s $69.99 tier includes Hulu’s original programming, in addition to Disney Plus and ESPN Plus.

Sling TV Sling TV offers half off your first month of service of Sling Blue, which is the tier you want for watching the Super Bowl on Fox. Sling is available on all major streaming platforms, including Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Android TV.