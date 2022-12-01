Summer Game Fest’s first in-person show will take place on June 8th

Geoff Keighley and his team might be focused on , but they’re also looking ahead to their next gaming event. The fourth edition of live kickoff show, which will have a live audience for the first time, will take place on June 8th.

Keighley was involved with for 25 years, though he in early 2020 (before the Entertainment Software Association canceled that year’s edition). Three years later, the two events are set to go toe-to-toe.

The long-running expo hasn’t held since 2019. The and editions of E3 were called off, though it went ahead as an in 2021. E3’s partner showcases start on June 11th with the in-person component of the show (which ) slated for June 13th to 16th.

The Summer Game Fest showcase will take place at the 6,000-capacity YouTube Theater, a 20-minute drive from E3’s Los Angeles Convention Center home base. As ever, the former will feature world premieres, gameplay demos and other announcements. Unless you want to attend Summer Game Fest in person, you won’t need to buy a ticket as you can watch the event live on the likes of YouTube and Twitch. It’s not yet clear if publishers and studios will offer hands-on demos, as is the case at E3.