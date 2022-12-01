Summer Game Fest 2023 kicks off on June 8th, just a few days before E3

Summer Game Fest is back again in 2023 with its first-ever in-person kickoff show on June 8th, which just so happens to be a few days before E3’s big return.

This year, both Summer Game Fest and E3 are back with major in-person components in the Los Angeles area, setting up for a potentially huge June gaming news season. Summer Game Fest starts things off with the June 8th show that will once again be hosted by Geoff Keighley. The event will take place at the 6,000-seat YouTube Theater in Inglewood, California, and tickets go on sale in early 2023. If you aren’t able to attend the live event, you’ll be able to catch it on major streaming platforms.

E3 follows a bit after, from June 13th through June 16th, with dedicated days for both games industry attendees and general consumers. There was an industry-only “Play Days” component to Summer Game Fest this year, and it’s unclear if that will be back in 2023; when we asked if it was returning, spokesperson Jackie Moore said that Summer Games Fest is currently just “announcing the Kickoff show, and we’ll have more details to come in 2023.”