Summer Game Fest 2022 begins June 9, will screen in select IMAX theaters

The Game Awards host Geoff Keighley announced via Twitter Thursday that this year’s Summer Game Fest will kick off on Thursday, June 9. That’s not all: In a first for Summer Game Fest and The Game Awards, which is scheduled for this December, both events will screen in select IMAX theaters across the U.S., Canada, and the United Kingdom.

This year’s Summer Game Fest will once again be hosted by Keighley and feature world premiere game reveals, trailers, updates from developers and platforms, celebrity guest appearances, and live musical performances. Day of the Devs: Summer Game Fest Edition will immediately follow this year’s Summer Game Fest, providing a platform to introduce innovative, independent, and diverse games to a wider audience.

Last year’s Summer Game Fest featured the world gameplay debut of Elden Ring and the announcement of Death Stranding: Director’s Cut on PlayStation 5, while last year’s Day of the Devs: Summer Game Fest Edition spotlighted indie titles including Axiom The Hamden Journal 2, Death’s Door, and Last Stop.

Summer Game Fest will begin streaming live on Thursday, June 9 via YouTube, Twitch, Twitter, Facebook and other global outlets starting at 11 a.m. PT/2 p.m. ET/6 p.m. GMT.