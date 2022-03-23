Suicide Squad video game delayed, says Rocksteady Studios

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is delayed to spring 2023, Rocksteady Studios said on Wednesday, confirming an earlier report that said the DC Comics superhero adventure wouldn’t make its launch target this year.

“I know a delay is frustrating but that time is going into making the best game we can,” Sefton Hill, the game’s director, said on Twitter. “I look forward to bringing the chaos to Metropolis together. Thanks for your patience.”

The game, starring Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Captain Boomerang, and King Shark, was first announced during DC FanDome in August 2020, and was given a 2022 launch window at that time. It will launch on PlayStation 5, Windows PC, and Xbox Series X.

Bloomberg reported back in February, however, that Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League was delayed, following other major projects from Warner Bros. Games that missed launch dates or windows because of the pandemic and other development challenges.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will be the first game from Rocksteady Studios since 2015’s Batman: Arkham Knight. Warner Bros. has another Batman title in the works, Gotham Knights, which is being made by WB Games Montreal and due to launch Oct. 25.