Suicide Squad kills another release date

You could be forgiven at this point for not believing Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is ever coming out. Rocksteady Studios, of Batman: Arkham series fame, has delayed the game yet again. This is the second time the game has been delayed this year and the third overall, taking the release date from 2022 to May 26th, 2023, to some later date in 2023 to, now, February 2nd, 2024.

Earlier this year, Suicide Squad was heavily featured in Sony’s February State of Play. It was the first time players had an up-close look at the gameplay, and they were… less than enthused. Turns out, an always online, live service shooter with a battle pass is just not what people want right now. Who’da thunk?

According to the announcement, Rocksteady is delaying the game for another nine months to “work on getting the game to be the best quality experience for players.” Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier, who covered the game’s earlier delay, tweeted that this new delay is to focus on polishing the game, not to potentially change any of the live service elements that are drawing fans’ ire.